BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,850.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $3,850.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 331,042,032 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

