BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.