BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

