Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

NEWR stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

