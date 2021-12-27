Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.45% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFEM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $295,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $67.57 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $78.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.897 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.