Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Ecolab by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $228.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.