Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $818.76 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $805.55 and a 200-day moving average of $814.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.