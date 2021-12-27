Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 207 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $400.07 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.03.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

