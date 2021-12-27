Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $83.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.48 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

