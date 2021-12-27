Beaxy Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $605,494.48 and $5.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00214972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

