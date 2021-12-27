BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $136,820 in the last ninety days. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

