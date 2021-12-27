Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.11. 39,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,629. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.62 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

