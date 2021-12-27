Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 210,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

