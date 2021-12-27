Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

