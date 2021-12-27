BarnBridge (BOND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.01 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $90.01 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for about $17.19 or 0.00033628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BarnBridge

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge's total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,572 coins. BarnBridge's official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

