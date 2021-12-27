Barclays Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $140.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.65.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.