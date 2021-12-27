Bank of America Initiates Coverage on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.54.

Get HUYA alerts:

NYSE HUYA opened at $7.09 on Monday. HUYA has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 998,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.