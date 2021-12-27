Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of FOX worth $49,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 9,364.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 779,022 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $22,161,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 207.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $10,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

