Bank of America Corp DE Sells 57,974 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $45,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $2,231,059 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.75. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

