Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 696,904 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.29% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $49,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASO opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.