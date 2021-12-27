Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Polaris worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 111.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 301.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $106.27 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.42 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.