Bank of America Corp DE Has $50.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of Vipshop worth $50,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vipshop by 30.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after acquiring an additional 259,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $6,805,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 177.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

