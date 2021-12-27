Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,276,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Banco Santander worth $52,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 656,776 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after purchasing an additional 466,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.