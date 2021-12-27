Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

