Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 91.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the period.

NYSE:BBN opened at $26.02 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

