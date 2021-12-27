Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,985,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Chegg by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,933,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

