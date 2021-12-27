Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $252.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.48 and its 200-day moving average is $244.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

