Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $601.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.74 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

