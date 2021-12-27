Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 156.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

