B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 1,147 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $168.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

