Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

