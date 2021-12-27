Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 27,019 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 310.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

