Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $103.39 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $109.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.