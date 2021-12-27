Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 867 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 1.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,995,000 after buying an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93.

