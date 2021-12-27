AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,922.24.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,015.57. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,079. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,065.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,883.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,688.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

