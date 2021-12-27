Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.15 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $166,765.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.19 or 0.07952868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.95 or 0.99946789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

