Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,958. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.