Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €79.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.81 ($89.68).

NDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of Aurubis stock traded up €1.08 ($1.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €88.16 ($99.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €61.30 ($68.88) and a 52 week high of €88.48 ($99.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.