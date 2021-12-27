AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 43,285,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.