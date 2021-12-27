Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $43.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.