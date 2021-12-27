Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.95 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 14,130.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $273.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

