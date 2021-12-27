Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $437.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.07 and a 12-month high of $442.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.