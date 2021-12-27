Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $194.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

