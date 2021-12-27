Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 217,884 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 217,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after buying an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

