ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $3,520.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,520.00.

ASOMY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. 10,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. ASOS has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

