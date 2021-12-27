ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $807.92. 7,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $805.48 and its 200-day moving average is $779.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $478.43 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $331.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.