ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

