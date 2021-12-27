ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after buying an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,991,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after buying an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $99.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

