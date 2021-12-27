Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.67). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aravive by 74.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aravive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.58 on Friday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.96.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

