Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of APTV opened at $162.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

